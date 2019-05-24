Screenshot: YouTube

Immediately after wrapping up their first North American tour, which included stops at Good Morning America and The Late Late Show With James Corden, K-pop group NCT 127 hasn’t wasted any time releasing their fourth mini album, We Are Superhuman (which you may remember us mentioning during our new music preview at the beginning of the month). In conjunction with the album’s release, the group has dropped a strobe-lit, sci-fi wonder of a music video for its title track, “Superhuman.” Surely the literal swarm of aimless robots at the top of the video isn’t a point of concern, so don’t hesitate to enjoy the bop worry-free.

This level of visual production is unlike anything the Seoul-based band has previously released, while the sound is an amalgam of their usual experimental sound and a more overt dance-heavy groove. Both show signs of artistic growth just in time for their rising global presence. Also, the song is just really damn catchy and the choreography is crisp. What more could you ask for in a summer jam?

Check out the video and if you’re into it, We Are Superhuman is available to stream as of today.