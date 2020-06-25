NBCUniversal lets Peacock strut its stuff with a bunch of new trailers

L to R: Intelligence, Speedways, and Curious George (NBCUniversal) Graphic : Shannon Miller

This pandemic hasn’t been especially kind to budding streaming platforms like Quibi and HBO Max , but that isn’t stopping NBCUniversal from unleashing its long-gestating service Peacock, the next home of some hard-fought favorites and new original programming. Today, the digital hopeful debuted its first look at some of its original offerings ranging from David Schwimmer as an NSA agent with unearned confidence to an animated look at a time-traveling, teenage Cleopatra . With Peacock neari ng its July 1 5 debut, here’s a roundup of the newly relea sed trailers. We covered the Brave New World and Psych 2 trailers a little more in- depth, in case you’re interested.

Advertisement

Intelligence

Once you’ve burned through every episode of Friends on HBO Max , you can follow David Schwimmer to the U.K. for Peacock’s new workplace comedy, Intelligence. Per the network, the series is “ set in the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters - a kind of weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop.” Schwimmer plays a pompous agent who is called in to combat cyber terrorism.

Advertisement

The Capture

The Capture aims to join NBCUniversal’s enduring slate of crime dramas with a conspiracy thriller starring Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner, Ron Perlman, and more. Former soldier Shaun Emery must fight for his freedom after newly surfaced, damning footage indicates his involvement in a woman’s disappearance. While his chance of acquittal look bleak, Detective Rachel Carey “ quickly learns that the truth can sometimes be a matter of perspective.”

Advertisement

In The Deep With Ryan Lochte

Remember that time when Ryan Lochte totally lied about being robbed at gunpoint during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics? Here is his redemption story, we guess.

Advertisement

Lost Speedways With Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NASCAR mainstay Dale Earnhardt Jr. will visit abandoned raceways to uncover the deeply buried history of racing. No matter what transpires, this is already better than Cars 3.

Advertisement

Curious George

Since 1941, Curious George has combined educational content and a total disregard for self-preservation into one adorably adventurous monkey. The new animated series will continue the tradition of stoking the average preschooler’s imagination while encouraging them to ask questions and pursue knowledge through exploration.

Advertisement

DreamWorks’ Cleopatra In Space

Per NBCUniversal: “Cleopatra In Space is a comedic adventure focusing on the untold story of Cleopatra’s teenage years. Viewers can follow Cleo as she is transported 30,000 years into the future, to an Egyptian-themed planet that is ruled by talking cats and where she discovers she is the prophesied savior of the future world.” It’s a remarkably oddball premise, which is DreamWorks’ specialty.

Advertisement

DreamWorks has turned one of the most infuriatingly evasive characters in pop culture and handed him a bunch of global mysteries to solve. That’s it. That’s the premise.