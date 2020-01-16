NBC's Peacock streaming service will launch this summer with free option, paid tiers

Photo : David McNew ( Getty Images )

What’s that? You don’t want another streaming service? Well, the good news is that NBC knows that, and isn’t aiming to be Disney+ or HBO Max. Sure, there will be some original series—we reported on some, like the Macgruber sequel series, earlier today—but, as network executives explained during NBC’s panel at the TCAs on Thursday, it plans to incorporate live TV and streaming channels as much as it does a backlog of content. It will also be free, though some content will exist behind paywalls.

The free option, however, arrives with 7,500 hours of content, with next-day access to current seasons of some NBC shows, complete seasons of classic series, news , and Universal movies. Peacock Premium, which can be accessed for $4.99 with ads or $9.99 without ads, will house the streamer’s original series, premium movies, and 4K support. Comcast and Cox cable subscribers, however, will automatically get access to Peacock Premium with ads at no added cost. Also, because this wasn’t confusing enough already, Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will get access to Peacock Premium on April 15. It launches nationally on July 15.

As we’ve previously reported, some of the streamer’s originals include a Saved By The Bell reboot, a Punky Brewster sequel series, an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, and a new Battlestar Galactica from Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail. Peacock also announced, however, that it will be the exclusive streaming home of every season of shows like Saturday Night Live, Parks And Rec, and 30 Rock, as well as all of Dick Wolf’s Law & Order and Chicago shows. The Office will be exclusive to Peacock next year, after the show’s dalliance with Netflix ends. And that’s just the beginning. The amount of content under their umbrella is staggering.



What perhaps separates Peacock most from its streaming contemporaries, however, is an approach that evokes Spotify more than it does Netflix. In an effort to diminish the infinite scroll, Peacock will provide users—even those using the free option—with customized channels that can include trending programs, pop-up live events, or even a 24/7 playlist of SNL skits. Over time, these will be personalized to your viewing habits. The hope, they explained, is less time spent scrolling through content.

Got all that? Good. Stay tuned for more information on the streamer’s originals, which are likely to begin flooding your timelines any day now.