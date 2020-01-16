NBC's Peacock streaming service announces MacGruber and Adventure Zone TV shows

Oh, you thought the world had enough streaming services already? Well, sorry to shatter everything you thought you knew, but NBC still hasn’t officially launched—or even really talked about—it’s upcoming Peacock platform. The real details are coming later today at a big event with a giant peacock, but NBC is easing us all in with some early announcements of Peacock originals. This comes from Deadline, which says Peacock is developing a TV spin-off of Will Forte’s MacGruber movie (and recurring SNL sketch), an animated series based on the popular McElroy Family podcast The Adventure Zone, a car wash show co-written by and starring Laverne Cox, a sperm donor comedy, a series from Amy Poehler about an underdog women’s college soccer team, and an anthology documentary series about the birth of Twitter.

The MacGruber show was teased last February, and The Adventure Zone marks a return to NBC-backed streaming services for the McElroys (who previously adapted their podcast My Brother, My Brother And Me for the short-lived Seeso).



We don’t know how far along any of these are or if/when they might premiere on Peacock, but seeing as how we don’t know much about Peacock as a whole, we might get some relevant information later. Here’s the full set of new announcements, via Deadline:



The Adventure Zone

Based on the McElroy Family’s wildly popular Dungeons & Dragons podcast and #1 NY Times Bestselling graphic novel series—The Adventure Zone is a side-splitting and heart-filled fantasy animated comedy series that follows an unlikely, poorly equipped trio and their beleaguered Dungeon Master as they reluctantly embark on a quest to save their world.

Clean Slate

Old school car wash owner, Henry, is thrilled that his estranged child is returning to Alabama after 17 years. However, Henry has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as the determined, proud, trans woman, Desiree.

Expecting

Ellie, a fiercely independent but perpetually single music manager, has always wanted a family but never found a man worthy of the role of “father.” That is, until her 39th birthday, when she decides to ask her gay best friend and co-worker, Jonathan, if he’ll be her sperm donor. When Jonathan surprises himself by saying “yes,” it sets off a chain of events that turn Ellie and Jonathan’s personal and professional lives upside down as they try to turn their “chosen family” into a biological family.

Division One

Division One is a coming-of-age comedy about an underdog women’s collegiate soccer team that gets a new female coach – a former professional soccer player who’s fallen from grace – and must decide whether or not they’re going to take the risk of trying to be great.

Hatching Twitter

Through exclusive access and exhaustive investigative reporting, New York Times best-selling author and Vanity Fair special correspondent Nick Bilton draws on hundreds of sources, documents, and internal e-mails to tell intimate true stories of companies behaving badly and technology gone awry. The first installment of this anthology series will be based on Bilton’s acclaimed book Hatching Twitter, a tale of betrayed friendships and high-stakes power struggles that accompanied the meteoric rise of the infamous tech company. 140 characters and a few lines of code changed the world, disrupting the very fabric of the way people communicate. This series will explore the real masterminds behind it all, how it was done, and the colossal ramifications the technology will have on our future.

MacGruber

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber (Will Forte), Vicki, and Piper must race against time to defeat the forces of evil. Only to find that evil… may be lurking within.