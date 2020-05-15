Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

NBC orders another season of Good Girls

William Hughes
Filed to:TV
TVGood GirlsNBC
Save
Illustration for article titled NBC orders another season of iGood Girls/i
Photo: Danielle Levitt (NBC)

The Girls will be forced to stay Good for another year, apparently, with Deadline reporting that NBC has just granted a fourth season to its suburban crime dramedy Good Girls. Starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman as a trio of moms who also become a trio of thieves, money launderers, and occasional accessories to murder—but in, like, a sympathetic way—the series continues to be a solid ratings performer for the network on Sunday nights.

Advertisement

News of the renewal—because hey, what else are they going to do, make new TV shows right now?—comes alongside an announcement that Universal Television is extending its overall deal with series creator Jenna Bans. Bans got her start writing on Desperate Housewives before making her way into the Shondaland universe of shows; her credits include writing and producing on Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and the short-lived Off The Map.

Good Girls was one of several series forced to cut its latest season short this year, due to production shutdowns related to the COVID-19 quarantine. (Sadly, no PlayStation 3 cut scenes jammed together to fill in pre-taped bits, ala The Blacklist, here.) The series aired its third-season finale on May 3.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The best comedy specials on Netflix

Defying all odds, the world's last Blockbuster thinks it can outlast the pandemic

You probably haven't seen this awesome Mad Max: Fury Road documentary, but that's about to change

Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck lead new Star Trek series, Strange New Worlds