The NBA is suspending the 2019-20 season, the league revealed Wednesday. The announcement comes after news that a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena,” the league says in a statement released on its Twitter account. “The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Mutliple outlets, including USA Today, confirm that Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert is the player referenced in the statement. Officials decided to postpone the Thunder-Jazz game Wednesday night after players had already taken the court.

The NBA season suspension is just the latest coronavirus news to drop Wednesday evening. The league’s announcement came just moments after Tom Hanks revealed he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus and Trump’s televised address to the nation announcing that all travel will be restricted from most of Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. This is all on top of previously announced cancellations and delays affecting the entertainment industry around the world. The number of projects impacted is growing so fast, we’ve created a list to keep track.



