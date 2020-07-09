Heather Morris (Rich Fury/Getty Images); Naya Rivera (Presley Ann (Getty Images for Libertine); Demi Lovato (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Graphic : The A.V. Club

As the search for missing Glee star Naya Rivera began anew at dawn Thursday morning, the actresses’ former costars have taken to social media to send their well-wishes and ask fan to continue to think positively. “Please pray for Naya Rivera to be found safe and sound,” Demi Lovato, who played Rivera’s girlfriend on season five of Glee, captioned a photo of a candle on her Instagram story early Thursday. Rivera rented a pontoon and had been swimming at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif., with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on Wednesday. When they were late returning the boat, staff went looking and found that other boaters had come across Josey alone on the pontoon. “The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue,” reads a Thursday morning tweet from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. “Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid.”

“We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light 🙏🙏” Heather Morris; whose Glee character, Brittany, wed Rivera’s Santa in season six of the Fox musical series. Her sentiments were echoed more conciesly by costar Harry Shum Jr, who played Mike Chang:



“Oh God... mercy... please...” tweeted Iqbal Theba, who played Glee’s Principal Figgins; while Jackée Harry shared a video of herself with Rivera on the 1991-92 CBS sitcom The Royal Family. “Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera. 🙏🙏,” Harry posted on Twitter. “We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short.”

These are just a few examples of more messages from Rivera’s costars and other celebrities Thursday:

