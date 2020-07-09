Naya Rivera Photo : Presley Ann for Libertine ( Getty Images )

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and is feared dead after her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone on the boat they’d rented. According to multiple reports, the actress rented a pontoon at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif., on Wednesday and spent the day swimming with her son. When she was late returning the boat, staff at the lake went searching for them and found the 4-year-old alone on the pontoon. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department posted a tweet just after 10:30 p.m. local time Wednesday reading, “The missing person at Lake Puru [sic] has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. [Search and rescue] operation will continue at first light.”



Josey is Rivera’s son with Ryan Dorsey, whom she was married to from 2014 to 2018. The two dated in 2010 and got back together after Rivera ended her engagement to Big Sean in early 2014. Though they had a contentious split, the two have shared joint custody of Josey since their divorce was finalized in 2018. “Just the two of us,” reads the caption of a photo Rivera posted on Instagram Tuesday of her kissing her son.



Naya Rivera with son Josey in February 2019 Photo : Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images )

Rivera’s fans have been leaving messages on the actress’ social media accounts since the news of her disappearance broke Wednesday evening. “no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing,” reads Rivera’s posts from July 2 that’s getting attention from fans. “make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised.”

In the years since Glee ended in 2015, Rivera has released a memoir and starred on the YouTube series Step Up: High Water. We will be updating this story with the latest as events develop.

