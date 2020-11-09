Photo : BRYAN R. SMITH / Contributor ( Getty Images ) , JOHAN NILSSON / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Of all the surreal things to happen in the last week, is there anything more absurd, more perfectly Veep, than the saga of Four Seasons Total Landscaping?

And it just gets better! (If you’re somehow not up-to-date on the second best thing that happened on Saturday, The Cut can catch you up—there’s merch, there are tweets, and there’s a registered sex offender and no it isn’t Rudy Giuliani. Worth the click.) This is one story where the more you learn, the better it gets. It’s tucked cozily between a sex shop and a crematorium! Life is a glorious cycle of song, a medley of extemporanea! But today’s development is, perhaps, the best: it has, in virtual reality at least, been reclaimed by the furry community.

Buzzfeed reports that Coopertom, a YouTuber, fursuiter, and self-described “IT nerd,” created the VR equivalent of the now legendary parking lot/Presidential press conference venue. It is, as Buzzfeed describes it, “complete with weathered detailing and a last-minute Trump 2020 podium. And rejoicing furries.”

In the video, Coopertom says that it took five hours to create the space, which now lives on VR Chat. And according to a later tweet, he’s not done yet. (He’s also available for hire‚ and honestly, if he did that in five hours, that seems very impressive.)

Coopertom’s virtual mecca wasn’t the only way folks could congregate at the noted political hotspot. The venue has also become a popular Zoom background, as demonstrated by the writing staff for The CW’s Batwoman, among others.

But as fun as that is (and, it must be said, much more easily accomplished), it’s really the joyfully congregating furries that make this development so wonderful. After all, Rudy Giuliani has already proven that Four Seasons Total Landscaping is a great place to play pretend. Why shouldn’t the furry community take advantage?

