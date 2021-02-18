Screenshot : ThingsICantFindOtherwise

The natural world, understanding that it has to try out something new if humanity is ever going to be convinced to stop destroying it, seems to have hit upon an innovative approach: Releasing brightly colored animal variants so fascinating to look at that we may, possibly, be convinced to protect them.

First up is a rare yellow penguin, photographed by nature guide Yves Adams in the South Atlantic. Though he took the pictures back in 2019, Adams has just released them this week, perhaps sensing that if he didn’t act fast, this weird-looking yellow bird might be outdone by a weird-looking yellow lobster.

According to a CNN article, the University Of Maine’s Lobster Institute puts the odds of catching the delicious, brightly colored waterbug pictured above at “about one in 30 million.” (We imagine they would know, being a lobster institute and all.) This yellow lobster, proud ambassador of the deep, has been named “Banana.”

As if these two strange yellow creatures weren’t enough, Burno Brack also tweeted a clip this week showing a “recently discovered new species: The green Capybara.” Unfortunately, the group of giant rodents shown in the video are not actually some exciting, limited-edition variant of the animal, but are just covered with bright algae and weeds from a swamp.

These capybara might have heard about the yellow lobster and penguin and thought that they, too, would get some extra love and attention if they turned themselves into a fun new color. This is a risky gambit. In the past, having found a rare albino turtle that kind of looked like a slab of melted cheese, the internet wasted no time declaring how much it would like to eat the wondrous creature. Banana The Lobster and the yellow penguin may be someone’s lunch before long, while the swamp capybara—unless someone tells us that their green slime is surprisingly delicious—are safe from our species’ ravenous maw for now.



