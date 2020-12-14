Screenshot : YouTube

Each year t he Library Of Congress selects 25 films to join the ranks of the most influential works in cinema history on the National Film Registry. Impactful. Stunning. Revolutionary. Cultural artifacts. These are but a precious few of the words we use to describe these cinematic masterpieces. And also Shrek. Ya big green boy has been chosen for the National Film Registry, is the thing— because, as we well know, only shooting stars break the mo-old.



The Library Of Congress has revealed the 25 esteemed films joining the registry this year, including a record number of titles directed by women (among them Kathryn Bigelow and Julie Dash), pop culture mainstays like Grease and The Blues Brothers, and The Dark Knight—directed by noted virgin who can’t drive, Christopher Nolan. And again, also Shrek. There’s always one. Of this year’s more diverse additions, Librarian of Congress Carol Hayden said, “ we are not trying to set records but rather to set the record straight by spotlighting the astonishing contributions women and people of color have made to American cinema, despite facing often-overwhelming hurdles.” Along with Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker, Julie Dash’s Illusions, and Ida Lupino’s Outrage, the the Library Of Congress has selected Wayne Wang’s The Joy Luck Club and Melvin Van Peebles’ Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song for inclusion in the registry.

Here’s the full list of films joining the National Film Registry this year, and also Shrek:

The Battle Of The Century (1927)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

Bread (1918)

Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

Cabin In The Sky (1943)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Devil Never Sleeps (1994)

Freedom Riders (2010)

Grease (1978)

The Ground (1993-2001)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

Illusions (1982)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

Kid Auto Races At Venice (1914)

Lilies Of The Field (1963)

Losing Ground (1982)

The Man With the Golden Arm (1955)

Mauna Kea: Temple Under Siege (2006)

Outrage (1950)

Shrek (2001)

Suspense (1913)

Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971)

Wattstax (1973)

With Car And Camera Around The World (1929)

Turner Classic Movies will screen selections from this year’s lineup, including Illusions and Lilies Of The Field (and also not Shrek) , on December 15.