National Board Of Review picks The Irishman as the year's best film

Put on your golden Oscar hat and get ready to complain about snubs and flubs: It’s officially Awards Season, the happiest time of the year—or at least it is for the people who win awards and those of us who care about the outfits that celebrities wear on the various red carpets. The National Board Of Review kicked things off this morning with a fabulous gala event that was actually a thrilling email press release, announcing the winners of its various year-end awards in a very smart and streamlined way that saves us from having to sit through any boring speeches (the Academy Awards ceremony is a fun show, but we’d all be happier if they just sent out an email beforehand that listed all of the winners).



Anyway, the awards themselves will be handed out at an actual gala event in January, but let’s move on to who’s winning those awards. As spoiled by the headline, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was named the Best Film of 2019, with NBR President Annie Schulhof referring to the film as a “masterful mob epic” that is a “rich, moving, beautifully textured movie that represents the best in what cinema can be.” Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and Al Pacino also received the organizations first-ever Icon Award, acknowledging both the success of their respective careers and just how good The Irishman was (no love for Joe Pesci, apparently).

Quentin Tarantino was named Best Director for Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, with brad Pitt also getting Best Supporting Actor for that film. Best Actor went to Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems (he seems like a rising star to keep an eye on) and Renée Zellweger won Best Actress for Judy. Supporting Actress went to Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell.

The full list of awards is below, along with the alphabetized lists of Top Films.

Best Film: The Irishman

Best Director: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood

Best Actor: Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress: Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Best Original Screenplay: Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, Uncut Gems

Best Adapted Screenplay: Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Breakthrough Performance: Paul Walter Hauser, Richard Jewell

Best Directorial Debut: Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim

Best Animated Feature: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Foreign Language Film: Parasite

Best Documentary: Maiden

Best Ensemble: Knives Out

Outstanding Achievement In Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917

NBR Icon Award: Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

NBR Freedom Of Expression Award: For Sama

NBR Freedom Of Expression Award: Just Mercy

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

1917



Dolemite Is My Name

Ford V Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood

Richard Jewell

Uncut Gems

Waves

Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order):

Atlantics

Invisible Life

Pain And Glory

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Transit

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):



American Factory



Apollo 11

The Black Godfather

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese

Wrestle

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

The Farewell

Give Me Liberty

A Hidden Life

Judy

The Last Black Man In San Francisco

Midsommar

The Nightingale

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Souvenir

Wild Rose