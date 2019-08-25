Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen (Getty Images for Dark Was The Night), Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

According to Deadline, James Gunn’s Suicide Squad sequel/reboot/remake/redo has just picked up a few interesting cast members. Comedian Flula Borg joined the cast last week, and in the last few days he’s been joined by fellow comedian Steve Agee and longtime TV cop/former space captain Nathan Fillion. Deadline says Agee is playing King Shark, a DC villain who is sort of like the first movie’s Killer Croc except he… is a shark. A shark with arms and legs, but a shark nonetheless. As for Fillion, we don’t know who he’s playing, but if most other James Gunn movies are anything to go by, it could just be a blink-and-you-miss-it goofy cameo. Deadline says it’s being kept “under wraps,” so it’s probably either that or some bigger role that Warner Bros. doesn’t want to spoil just yet. The movie’s already pulling out mega-stars like Polka-Dot Man and Ratcatcher, though, so there might not be too many big-name DC characters left.