Last week saw the arrival of an instant meme legend: A guy riding a longboard who filmed himself singing along to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” between pulls on a big bottle of cranberry juice. Now, thanks to the clip demonstrating how you, too, can achieve the same kind of bliss with a little help from a nice beverage, skateboard, and a copy of Rumours, the man behind the TikTok has been sent a lot of money and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” has seen a renewed wave of popularity.



Consequence Of Sound reports Billboard figures showing that “Dreams” reached “No. 24 on Spotify’s US Daily chart on Sunday, September 27th” and that, since the video was uploaded, “has seen a 88.7% increase in streams (2.9 million) and a whopping 374% jump in download sales (3,000).”



Watching the video again, it’s not hard to understand how this happened. The guy in the clip, who you can refer to by either his real name (Nathan Apodaca) or righteous online handle (420doggface208), advertises the benefits of juice, longboards, and Fleetwood Mac better than any marketing firm could ever hope to. As the video’s backstory—Apodaca’s car broke down and he had to get to work, so he filmed himself cruising along on the longboard he keeps in his trunk—spread along with the footage itself, Apodaca also started to receive donations. In a TMZ interview, he says he’s been given more than $10,000 so far. He wants to use the money to replace his car, find a new living situation since he lives in an RV that doesn’t have running water, and surprise his mom with $5,000.



Apodaca also says he wouldn’t mind collaborating with Ocean Spray on a commercial if they’re interested. “Cranberry-raspberry, I love that juice,” he says. Look at his face as he glides down the road, singing along to “Dreams,” and it’s easy to see just how true that is.



