O Brother, Where Art Thou? Photo : Getty Images

Say what you will about the celebrities of the world, but this pandemic has been going on for 98 months and they still haven’t gotten tired of appearing in virtual reunions and table reads and other special events for our amusement (and also to promote themselves and their work or whatever). The latest celebrity to join in on this fun is Tim Blake Nelson, who is reuniting with his buddies John Turturro and Chris Thomas King—plus some hanger-on named George Clooney—for a 20th anniversary reunion of their movie O Brother, Where Art Thou? at the Nashville Film Festival in October.

In addition to the aforementioned stars, the event will feature performances from Dan Tyminski, who provided George Clooney’s “I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow” singing voice, plus Carlene Carter and Tiffany Anastasia Lowe of the Carter Family, Kathleen Edwards, and The Dead South (which is a band that was born for a gig like this). Variety, which was involved in putting the event together, says the reunion will “include memories from the making of the Coens’ musical comedy” and also “hone in on how the music of the film gave a turbo boost to the folk, bluegrass, and Americana scenes on the way to the soundtrack winning the Grammy for album of the year.”

The Nashville Film Festival will be held from October 1-7, and if you’re not attending the whole thing, the O Brother reunion will cost you $12. You can find more information at this link.