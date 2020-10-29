NASA shares playlist of the spookiest sounds from outer space

Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

As far as tag lines go, it’s hard to beat “In space, no one can hear you scream.” It’s creepy, to the point, and scientifically accurate. But, as it turns out, just because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum of our vast, empty, uncaring universe doesn’t mean that other forces can’t be rendered into sound—s pooky sounds .



To get into the Halloween spirit , NASA has released its “Sinister Sounds of the Solar System” playlist, which is a metal-as-hell name for a very nerdy project. The collection of sonic snippets is comprised from recordings of plasma waves, planetary auroras, and X-rays that have been rendered into sound for human ears. And, as it turns out, the universe is just as terrifying to hear as it is to endure.

But, hey, i f the very real sounds of interstellar forces that could presumably destroy us all isn’t spooky enough, feel free to head on back to the world of Alien ASMR.

