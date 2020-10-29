Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

NASA shares playlist of the spookiest sounds from outer space

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:Alien
Illustration for article titled NASA shares playlist of the spookiest sounds from outer space
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)

As far as tag lines go, it’s hard to beat “In space, no one can hear you scream.” It’s creepy, to the point, and scientifically accurate. But, as it turns out, just because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum of our vast, empty, uncaring universe doesn’t mean that other forces can’t be rendered into sound—spooky sounds.

To get into the Halloween spirit, NASA has released its “Sinister Sounds of the Solar System” playlist, which is a metal-as-hell name for a very nerdy project. The collection of sonic snippets is comprised from recordings of plasma waves, planetary auroras, and X-rays that have been rendered into sound for human ears. And, as it turns out, the universe is just as terrifying to hear as it is to endure.

But, hey, if the very real sounds of interstellar forces that could presumably destroy us all isn’t spooky enough, feel free to head on back to the world of Alien ASMR.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

