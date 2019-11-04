Nardwuar ropes Lil Uzi Vert into another awkward interview

At the top of the year, very short rapper Lil Uzi Vert announced that he’s done with music. The 25-year-old artist has since done everything imaginable in the limelight sans drop a new full-length record, as he’s spent the last ten months obsessing over fashion, worrying about his grandmother’s health, and, despite retirement, releasing a few singles and feature verses. He’s also avoided nearly every chance he’s been given to sit down for an interview, most likely to dodge questions about his heavily delayed sophomore album, Eternal Atake, which was announced in the summer of 2018.



One thing Lil Uzi Vert can’t seem to avoid, however, is Nardwuar, the kooky and ever-charming human serviette from Vancouver. This past weekend, the famed interviewer e ssentially stalked Uzi at the Day N Vegas festival to score a surprise chat . As Uzi hops out of his car with an entourage of bodyguards, Nardwaur and his camera crew stand at the other side of a chain-link fence with a handful of gifts for the rapper, including a Ying Yang Twins LP. He doesn’t get far before security tells them to wrap things up, but he still gets a few earnest answers, a chill “doot doot,” and the chance to shout “Lil Uzi” a few dozen times.

This isn’t the first time Nardwuar has ran up on the rapper , either. Back in May, Nardwuar chased Uzi down at Rolling Loud Miami before Uzi abruptly picked up his gifts and booked it from the interview .

The next step, clearly, is a Searching for Sugar Man-style documentary focused on Nardwuar’s endless quest to get more than a minute with the elusive Uzi. Whether the rapper realizes it or not, this is the collab music needs right now.

