It’s been awhile about four hours since we last encountered a story that also, in some bone-deep way, feels like a potent metaphor for the shitshow that is 2020, so let’s dive into another, shall we?

Here’s a stark-naked man at a place called Teufelssee, which translates to Devil’s Lake, running frantically after the wild boar that stole his laptop.

Please, please, please page through those photos. (They’re also on Facebook.) It’s like a very grown-up Beatrix Potter story.

Adele Landauer, a life coach, posted the photos (with the man’s permission, per the New York Post). She wrote on Instagram:

Yesterday at the lake in Berlin I saw a real hero. A female wild boar with two babies came out of the forest in order to search for food. In Berlin we are free people—we love to bathe in the sun and lake like we are born. So, there were many people laying on their towels completely naked. Many of us were scared but the wild boars seemed to be peaceful. After they ate a pizza from a backpack of a man who was taking a swim in the lake they were looking for a dessert. They found this yellow bag and decided to take it away. But the man who owned it realized it was the bag with his laptop. So, he was very focused and run behind the boars in order to get it back. Everyone of us adored him how focused he stayed and when he came back with his yellow bag in the hand we all clapped and congratulated him for his success.

Then, in a dazzling example of finding a way to turn a really weird thing that happened into an opportunity for branding, she added, “This happens when you’re focused on your goals,” followed by a bunch of life-coaching hashtags.

As anyone with a passing interest in pop culture or the swine kingdom will know, wild hogs can be dangerous! We are very glad that the man managed to get his laptop back, though we of course also empathize with the boar, who probably just wanted to do some research on the best ways to steal pizza while remaining safely socially distanced.

