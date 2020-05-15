Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Mystery meets style in the trailer for Netflix's South African drama Blood & Water

Shannon Miller
Filed to:TV
TVNetflixBlood & WaterComing Distractions
Illustration for article titled Mystery meets style in the trailer for Netflixs South African dramai Blood Water/i
Screenshot: YouTube

Earlier in the week, Netflix released a neon-piped teaser for its new South-African drama Blood & Water. Garnering early comparisons to Elite and Gossip Girl, Blood & Water throws a humble teen into the garish world of wealth and frivolity, which she must diligently navigate in order to solve her family’s greatest mystery.

Here’s the official synopsis and trailer from Netflix:

Set in the surroundings of Parkhurst College, the prestigious inner-city school for elite scholars and academic overachievers. Blood & Water follows the exploits of 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo, as she engineers her transfer to the school to investigate the 17-year-old cold case of the abducted-at-birth older sister she’s never met.

Starring Ama Qamata and Khosi Ngema, Blood & Water is the next title to flesh out Netflix’s offering of original African content. The first African Netflix series, Queen Sono, received massive attention for broadening the streaming platform’s international slate as well as critical acclaim. Blood & Water begins streaming on Netflix May 20.

