If you’re finding thrillers best described as “Hitchcockian” in short supply these days, allow us to direct you to The Bay Of Silence, the latest from Zus & Zo director Paula van der Oest.

Olga Kurylenko, Claes Bang, and Succession’s Brian Cox lead the cast of the unnerving mystery, which finds a Bang’s Will in pursuit of his wife, Rosalind (Kurylenko), after she absconds to a remote French village with their children. The solution to her disappearance appears to lie with Cox’s Milton, Rosalind’s stepfather, though we’d be as scared as anybody to press Logan Roy for answers.

Here’s a synopsis:

When Will (Claes Bang) discovers his wife Rosalind (Olga Kurylenko) and their three children have suddenly disappeared, he sets off on a frantic search across Europe. He finally locates them in a remote village in northern France, but relief turns to horror when Will discovers his baby son has mysteriously died. Will sets out to discover the truth about his wife’s disappearance and the death of his son, finding himself at odds with Rosalind’s former stepfather, Milton (Brian Cox), who wants to ‘protect’ her for his own private reasons.

Adapted from Lisa St. Aubin de Teran’s 1986 novel by Caroline Goodall, the film will land in virtual cinemas and on VOD platforms on Friday, August 14.