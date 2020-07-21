Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Mystery engulfs marriage and motherhood in this trailer for "Hitchcockian" thriller The Bay Of Silence

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsThe Bay Of SilenceBrian CoxClaes BangOlga KurylenkoTrailer
Save
Illustration for article titled Mystery engulfs marriage and motherhood in this trailer for Hitchcockian thriller iThe Bay Of Silence/i
Screenshot: The Bay Of Silence

If you’re finding thrillers best described as “Hitchcockian” in short supply these days, allow us to direct you to The Bay Of Silence, the latest from Zus & Zo director Paula van der Oest.

Advertisement

Olga Kurylenko, Claes Bang, and Succession’s Brian Cox lead the cast of the unnerving mystery, which finds a Bang’s Will in pursuit of his wife, Rosalind (Kurylenko), after she absconds to a remote French village with their children. The solution to her disappearance appears to lie with Cox’s Milton, Rosalind’s stepfather, though we’d be as scared as anybody to press Logan Roy for answers.

Here’s a synopsis:

When Will (Claes Bang) discovers his wife Rosalind (Olga Kurylenko) and their three children have suddenly disappeared, he sets off on a frantic search across Europe. He finally locates them in a remote village in northern France, but relief turns to horror when Will discovers his baby son has mysteriously died. Will sets out to discover the truth about his wife’s disappearance and the death of his son, finding himself at odds with Rosalind’s former stepfather, Milton (Brian Cox), who wants to ‘protect’ her for his own private reasons.

Advertisement

Adapted from Lisa St. Aubin de Teran’s 1986 novel by Caroline Goodall, the film will land in virtual cinemas and on VOD platforms on Friday, August 14.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Get Connected with the first trailer for Netflix’s new science docuseries

Only for VOD could they make a Jean-Claude Van Damme sequel this weird, violent, and brilliant

Evanescence's Amy Lee has read My Immortal, thinks it's "actually pretty interesting"

After 25 years, Clueless is still our cleverest Jane Austen adaptation