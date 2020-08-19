Screenshot : YouTube

Murder on the Orient Express director Kenneth Branagh returns in the first trailer for its starry follow-up, Death On The Nile. Much like its predecessor, his second Agatha Christie adaption seemingly has no shortage of big names, glamour, and mystery. Branagh returns to the role of renowned detective Hercule Poirot, who is tasked with finding out which of these beautiful, rich murder boat passengers is a stone-cold killer after a romance goes entirely wrong.

This is the second adaptation of Christie’s crime classic. The first, directed by John Guillermin, also boasted of a stacked cast that included Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Angela Lansbury, and more. Branagh has expressed a desire to adapt other Christie novels in the past, but no other projects have been officially announced as of yet.

Playing alongside Branagh are Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Sex Education’s Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand. As of right now, Death On The Nile is slated to hit theaters on October 23. Check out the trailer below.