While Quibi—which stands for “quick bites”—is still an extremely silly name, it turns out there may very well be value in subscribing to yet another streaming service. As Quibi prepares to launch on April 6, the streamer has debuted the trailer for one of its first offerings: Murder House Flip. The series—which is, we assure you, super-duper real—follows renovation experts Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel as they flip actual murder houses:

From the Executive Producer of CSI, Murder House Flip is an unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls. Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel , to remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.

At first glance, Murder House Flip seems like a parody series in the vein of Burning Love, until you realize that no, these are real renovation experts and real people living in real murder houses. We were initially dismissive of Quibi, but Murder House Flip makes this whole operation seem WORTH IT.

And to be fair, w hen Quibi was first announced, way back in 2018 (which feels like 800 years ago), it was a very different time in the world. Back then, there was far too much TV to watch, let alone time for movies. The prospect of more options was terrifying. Cut to 2020, the evident year of our dark lord: As social-distancing is likely to give way to a full lockdown, we have all the time in the world to watch this shit. Please pump Murder House Flip directly into our Vitamin D-deprived veins, ASAP. If you were also convinced to sign up based on this trailer, Quibi offers a couple of subscription options: $4.99 for content with ads, and $7.99 for content without ads.