It feels like it happened a decade ago now, but the third season of Netflix’s surprisingly good Castlevania series just premiered earlier this month, and yet… those damn vampires are already getting ready to come back so they can steal men’s souls and make them their slaves. Mankind may ill need something as spooky as the return of Dracula when things are already so grim, but Netflix has announced that it has renewed the Warren Ellis-produced Castlevania series for a fourth season—and maybe this time it’ll actually jump ahead to the time period of Symphony Of The Night so these classic references will finally make a little more sense. Are we expected to talk about Castlevania without continuously referencing Symphony Of The Night? Well, enough talk. Have at you!

Err, what we mean to say is that this news comes from Netflix’s cool/edgy NX Twitter account, which had a little fun with how it made the announcement:

The third season of Castlevania found the show in a transitional period, with Dracula seemingly dead and loving it (oh wait, that’s a reference to something else) as his remaining vampire buddies try to enslave humanity in his absence. The show seems pretty committed to its Trevor/Sypha timeline, and season three left some storylines unresolved, so it will most likely not be doing anything too drastic to its central characters (unlike the games which have rarely featured the same main characters in more than one story).

