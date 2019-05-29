Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

We reported last week on the sudden firing from multiple projects of actor Jason Mitchell, who—after being accused of misconduct and harassment by a number of his co-stars on multiple sets—has now been dropped from both Showtime’s The Chi and the upcoming Netflix film Desperados. Now, The Wrap reports that Mitchell has also been dropped from award consideration by the MTV Movie And TV Awards, where he was formerly nominated for Best Performance In A Show for his role on The Chi.

The Mudbound actor has been accused by a number of people who have worked with him, including his Chi co-star, Tiffany Boone, of inappropriate conduct on the sets of the shows he was employed by. Per MTV, “In light of recent developments, we have removed Jason Mitchell as a nominee” from the annual awards, leaving Kiernan Shipka, Emilia Clarke, Elisabeth Moss, and Gina Rodriguez as the remaining candidates in the category.