In a shocking twist, MTV’s newest show isn’t hosted by a former BMX star. Deliciousness, a foodie spin-off of Rob Dyrdek’s Ridiculousness, debuts in December with Saved By The Bell’s Tiffani (Amber) Thiessen tapped to host.

Thiessen, a cookbook author and former Cooking Channel host, leads a panel of guests that includes The Office’s Angela Kinsey, Basic To Bougie’s Tim Chantarangsu, and Kel Mitchell, all of whom are tasked with commenting on viral clips of “food blunders” and other culinary disasters. Watch a teaser for the series below.

Deliciousness premieres on December 14 with a weeklong holiday-themed special event. If you miss it, fear not. We assume that , like Ridiculousness, it will be replayed over and over (and over and over) again.