L to R: Johah Ray (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images) and RISK! Graphic : The A.V. Club

Every year, the good folks behind the live storytelling show and podcast RISK! throw a live Halloween special where they trade some scary stories and a laugh or five. But nothing is quite as scary as a ceaseless pandemic, so the team will be broadcasting a spooky livestream this Friday night. Fans will notice another pretty big change: Mystery Science Theater 3000's Jonah Ray will be filling in as guest host in place of the show’s founder and usual host, Kevin Allison (MTV’s The State). Ray will be joined (virtually) by Jacoby Cochran, Kate Cunningham, Kathleen Volk Miller and D’Arcee Charington , who will swap stories for our entertainment and for a great cause, as portions of the event’s proceeds will benefit the National Queer A nd Trans Therapists O f Color Network.

Advertisement

“When we reached out to Jonah Ray to guest host this show we told him we’d love to donate a portion of the proceeds from the show to a charity of his choice,” JC Cassis, RISK!’s producer, shared in a state ment . “Jonah suggested that the show benefit National Queer A nd Trans Therapists O f Color Network [NQTTCN] , and we loved that idea, because we’re in therapy ourselves, and we believe everyone else should be, too. If ever there was a time that everyone should have acce ss to therapy, it’s now.”

NQTTCN is a healing justice organization committed to transforming mental health for queer and trans people of color. Funds raised from the RISK! Halloween special will go towards helping QTPOC gain access to much needed mental health resources. Tickets are currently on sale for $15, which you can nab here. RISK!’s Halloween Livestream goes live Friday, October 23 @ 10pm ET / 7pm PT