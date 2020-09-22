Mr. Mercedes is pulling into Peacock in October

Screenshot : NBCUniversal

The great Brendan Gleeson will next be seen as ‘Ol Donny Trump in Showtime’s The Comey Rule, but why remind yourself of the 2016 election when a show about aging, incest, and mass vehicular homicide is right there?

Previously, David E. Kelley’s Mr. Mercedes was available only on the Audience Network, an AT&T network that not a single person on the planet knew how to access. Now, with Audience having dissolved, the series is roaring onto Peacock , where you’ll be able to binge the thriller as it was always meant to be binged.

Based on Stephen King’s trilogy, Mr. Mercedes follows retired detective Bill Hodges (Gleeson) as he engages in an online game of cat and mouse with a deranged serial killer (Harry Treadaway). Audience churned out three seasons since 2017, and while they have their issues the show is well-acted, genuinely gnarly, and frequently suspenseful. The supporting cast is nothing to sniff at either, with Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, and Jack Huston dipping in and out of Gleeson’s orbit.

Seasons one and two will be available beginning on October 15. Season three, meanwhile, will premiere on the streamer at a later date. Revisit the series’ trailer below.