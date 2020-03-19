When we last left Harley Quinn and her ragtag crew of dastardly misfits in DC Universe’s eponymous hit series, Gotham City was pretty much leveled at the hands of The Joker. This isn’t necessarily the worst thing for Harley and her ilk: With her ex and the Legion Of Doom out of the way, she now has a clear(er) path towards becoming the most reviled supervillain in the land. But she’ll have to contend with some newly arriving obstacles first, which will hopefully include way better adversaries than adorable “sweet potato pie” Damien Wayne.

The trailer for season two of Harley Quinn drops us back into a scorched Gotham with Legion castoffs Bane, Penguin, and Riddler left to fight Harley, Poison Ivy, King Shark, Doctor Psycho, and Clayface over newly available turf . Speaking of new territory, the high-energy clip gave a glimpse at a possible, long-awaited shift in Harley and Ivy’s relationship, which would mirror their romantic involvement in Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti’s comic book run. Who knew that a simple look at these two holding hands would spark such hope and excitement? (Besides every vocal rom-com enthusiast and Harley-Ivy superfan, we mean.)

Advertisement

The most important element of the sneak peek is the presence of a few new faces—namely Mr. Freeze (Alfred Molina), Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan), and Barbara Gordon a.k.a Bat Girl (Briana Cuoco). With Batman also out of the picture (for now), Barbara is much too ready to fill the heroic void. It’ll be interesting to see Harley battle it out with such a large presence like Freeze, though she’s stood her ground quite nicely against every other overly-touted bad guy at this point.

The newest season of Harley Quinn begins streaming on DC Universe April 3. If you still need to catch up, the entire first season is available now.