Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Naming an album after someone is fairly common—whether it’s a parent, an ex you wish was still your lover, or a role model, it’s certainly been done. And even though Lady Gaga used that as a model for her fifth album, Joanne, no one could have guessed what her next work would be called. On Tuesday, Mother Monster dropped a bomb on Twitter: “I’m calling my next album ADELE.” Gaga is one eccentric gal, don’t get it twisted—she’s laid in eggs, worn meat, and pulled a Mission Impossible at the Super Bowl, but it’s still a bit surprising to see her announce an album with shares the not-so-inconspicuous name of one of her pop peers.



Advertisement

Odds are she’s “trolling in the deep,” as Vulture wrote. And, sure, Gaga might be pulling our collective strings, giving her antsy fans a little something to talk about. And meme talk they did.



Advertisement

The two pop queens have met, and there’s no public feuds to speak of. The two took a picture at the Grammys in 2017, and also sparked collaboration rumors all the way back in 2015, according to Entertainment Tonight. For now, at least, we’re keeping an eye on Adele’s (rarely used) socials.