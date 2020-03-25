Screenshot : YouTube

Look, for as much as the internet has enjoyed dunking on Gal Gadot’s hyper-cringe-y celebrity rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” it’s not hard to see how her heart was kind of, sort of in the right (if totally tone deaf) place. It’s a scary time now, and we need things that bring us all together. Gadot and her accomplice’s mistake, though, was in thinking that that unifying force would be a bunch of rich people singing about how nice it would be if there were no possessions. No, w hat people need in this moment is a bunch of people on Twitter yelling at you to wipe that fucking face off of your face.



Advertisement

Which is to say, we needed the above video from Austin Harris, who recruited several of his online friends to recreate one of the most memorably over-the-top moments in recent horror cinema: Toni Collette’s “I am your mother” speech from Ari Aster’s Hereditary. You know the moment: It’s when an hour of subdued emotion finally cracks, and Collette lets all of Annie Graham’ s grief and rage come crawling out to dismantle her poor, doomed son . It’s also a very fun thing to yell into a webcam, apparently, as a whole host of gifted thespian inform us, at the top of their lungs, that our sister is dead, what a waste. They do a dang good job, too, although you don’t have to take our word for it: Feel free to sync up the video with the below clip of the woman herself in order to make a proper comparison.

Let’s just try to keep it to speeches, though, right? Nobody needs to do any of the big scenes from Midsommar just yet.