More Tiger King is coming to Netflix—with a Siegfried and Roy twist?

Joe Exotic; Siegfried and Roy Photo : Netflix , courtesy of Siegfried & Roy ( The Mirage via Getty Images )

Because no one’s ever been disappointed by a sequel, the team behind Netflix’s breakout docuseries Tiger King are ramping up production on a follow-up season that looks to expand beyond the shady worlds of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. We all want to know if Baskin killed her first husband (or if he’s hiding in Costa Rica with his girlfriend) but THR reports these new episodes may also include content about the 3003 mauling incident that ended Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn’s Las Vegas show.

Dr. James Liu, a wildlife veterinarian and field biologist who worked on Tiger King, contacted THR on May 7 and requested contact information for Chris Lawrence, the former Siegfried & Roy tiger handler who has been open about his 15-year battle with PTSD following the infamous attack, which left Horn permanently injured. (Horn died the next day , at the age of 75, due to complications caused by coronavirus.) Liu r eportedly told the outlet that the new season of Tiger King would, as worded by THR, “act as a higher-minded corrective” to the original seven episodes, which have been criticized by some for glorifying animal abuse and giving a tabloid treatment to the story.

But it seems not everyone is on board for this more conservation-minded edition of the series that introduced the world to the music videos for “Here Kitty Kitty” and “I Saw a Tiger.” After speaking with Liu, a spokeswoman for Goode Films told THR it was “untrue that the direction is going in a more conservational route” for the new content. Entertainment for the masses, it is!



These new docuseries episodes are, of course, different from the Kate McKinnon- and Nicolas Cage-led Tiger King scripted projects. And there’s also that one Rob Lowe said he was working on with Ryan Murphy and the announced unscripted ID channel “sequel” series... Will the 2021 Emmys just be the Tiger King Awards? That tracks for this decade.

