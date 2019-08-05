Photo: Eric McCandless (ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear are getting more vintage sitcoms back on their feet. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host confirmed that he’s producing two more Live In Front Of A Studio Audience specials, following up this spring’s Emmy-nominated All In The Family/The Jeffersons double header. A holiday-themed installment will air this December (per The Hollywood Reporter), with a third Live In Front Of A Studio Audience to come in May 2020—though Kimmel can’t yet go into detail about which series from the Lear library will be featured.

“I want to, but I can’t,” Kimmel said during his session at the Television Critics Assocation summer press tour. “There are some loose ends we haven’t tied up yet.”

Beyond the realm of Live In Front Of A Studio Audience, Kimmel’s talk with the television press skewed political, with reporters seeking the outspoken host’s thoughts on this past weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. “I think now there is an expectation that late-night talk shows will address these horrible things,” Kimmel said. “I wish we didn’t have to, but nobody’s doing anything about it, at all.” While expressing concern that politicians don’t seem to care what their constituents think anymore, he denied that he had any plans to become one of those politicians himself. “I was the coach of my kids’ basketball team, and I couldn’t handle that,” he said. “My response was always ‘Do you want to coach this team?’ I don’t think I have the patience for it.”