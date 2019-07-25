Photo: Zunino Celotto (Getty Images)

Per The New York Post, Faye Dunaway has been fired from the Broadway-bound Tea At Five after repeatedly hostile encounters with the crew. Dunaway was slated to star in the one-woman show about Katharine Hepburn’s recovery from a 1983 car accident. The show’s producers, Ben Feldman and Scott Beck, released a brief statement on Wednesday, announcing the decision to part ways with the veteran actress:

“The producers of Tea at Five announced today that they have terminated their relationship with Faye Dunaway. Plans are in development for the play to have its West End debut early next year with a new actress to play the role of Katharine Hepburn.”

The show would have marked Dunaway’s return to Broadway after a modest 35-year hiatus, however sources tell The Post that reportedly erratic behavior—appearing hours late for rehearsal, yelling at the crew, failing to memorize a majority of her lines, even throwing mirrors—contributed to a very tumultuous return. Tensions allegedly reached a climax on July 10 when Dunaway “slapped and threw things at crew members” who were trying to assist her with her wig. The reportedly violent altercation led to producers cancelling the show moments before it was scheduled to start, which caused Dunaway to further verbally abuse the crew in a Joan Crawford-like confrontation, which is a terrifying kind a irony we’re sure no innocent stage tech signed up for.

Neither producers nor Dunaway’s camp have confirmed the reported events that caused her termination, but The Post did reach out for comment.