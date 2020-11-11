Photo : Amanda Edwards ( Getty Images ) , Avalon ( Getty Images )

For better or worse, 2020 has been one weird-ass year. Pandemics, the continued unravelling of our societal fabric, Hillbilly Elegy—it’s been a lot to handle. Thankfully, our cycle around the sun has given us a few silver linings towards the end, such as last week’s election results and now...well, look, there’s really no way to preface this but to just come right out and say it: a “chopped and screwed” remix of Wilco’s seminal 2002 release, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, gifted to the world by Houston’s Chopstars and Barry Jenkins, the acclaimed director of Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, and the upcoming prequel to last year’s photorealistic CGI remake of The Lion King.



Yankee Purple Foxtrot is a Houston-centric reworking of the classic Americana album from Jeff Tweedy and company, and certainly lives up to its Lean-inspired name (the “Jesus, Etc.” remix is particularly badass). This isn’t the first chopped and screwed remix of from Jenkins, either. As Pitchfork notes, the director has also slowed down both Veckatimest and Painted Ruins from Grizzly Bear.

It’s long past time for us all to begin healing as a nation. Yankee Purple Foxtrot appears to be just the soundtrack we need to come together.

