Moonlight and Castle Rock's André Holland to star in Passing adaptation

According to Deadline, André Holland has joined the cast of Passing, Rebecca Hall’s adaptation of Nella Larsen’s Harle m Renaissance novel from 1929 (this will be Hall’s feature directorial debut). The Deadline story doesn’t say who Holland will play, but he’ll be appearing alongside Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, so it’s a pretty good cast either way. Larsen’s original novel was about two biracial childhood friends who grew up in Harlem, with one of them going off to live with her wealthy white family and later marrying a racist white man who believes she is also white (that’s where the title comes in). When they try to reconnect as adults, it—as Deadline puts it— “ ignites a mutual obsession that threatens both of their carefully constructed realities.” Negga and Thompson will be playing the two friends.

As for Holland, Deadline notes that he’s best known for his role in Moonlight, but he has also appeared in A Wrinkle In Time and the first season of Hulu’s Castle Rock.