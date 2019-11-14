Mo'Nique is suing Netflix for pay discrimination

Early last year, we reported that Mo’Nique was asking her fans to boycott Netflix after the streaming service offered her $500,000 for a stand-up special, which was significantly less than the multi-million-dollar deals that comedians like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Amy Schumer had recently gotten at the time. In an Instagram video, Mo’Nique accused Netflix of “gender bias” and “color bias,” with Wanda Sykes later thanking Mo’Nique for speaking out and revealing that she had also received an offer from Netflix that “offended” (‘less than half” of Mo’Nique’s $500,000).

Today, as reported by The Wrap, Mo’Nique announced in a new Instagram post that she has filed a “pay discrimination lawsuit” against Netflix, saying she “chose to stand up” for the people who came before her and those who will come after her.

The Wrap says that the suit accuses Netflix of only offering to pay up “when the talent was not a Black woman,” and it says the streaming service turned a “blind eye” to racial abuse from Kevin Spacey and accuses executives of “using racist language” and having a lack of racial diversity.