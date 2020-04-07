Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Mondo releases line of puzzles inspired by original prints featuring Gremlins, Die Hard, and more

Britt Hayes
Filed to:Film
FilmMondopuzzlescoronavirus
Photo: Matt Ryan Tobin (Mondo)

There are several ways to cope with self-isolation, sheltering in place, or whatever the hell you want to call your time at home during the pandemic: Animal Crossing, learning to knit or cross stitch, maintaining a level of stoned unheard of since the theatrical release of Cats, and puzzles. In the coming apocalypse, humanity will be divided into factions based on their quarantine interests—will you be a Puzzle Person, or a Queeb (a Quibi Person)? Mondo (and the rest of society) hopes it will be the former, and knowing that puzzles have become as precious a resource as toilet paper and Lysol wipes, the company has unveiled a new line of affordable puzzles featuring artwork inspired by their original prints. Yes, you can finally afford to buy a Mondo print—in puzzle form!

Mondo recently unveiled its initial line of 1,000-piece puzzles, featuring designs based on original prints like Matt Taylor’s Marvel Cinematic Universe: The First Ten Years, Glen Brogan’s Captain Marvel, and a particularly difficult-looking puzzle version of Kilian Eng’s Alien. The new offerings are part of the “Puzzle Party” lineup, and feature designs based on Die Hard by 100% Soft, Jurassic Park by Francisco Francavilla, and Gremlins by Matt Ryan Tobin. The new puzzles are available for pre-order now, but will not begin shipping until June. And honestly, we might still be in this mess by then, so maybe order a puzzle or two?

