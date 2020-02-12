Mon dieu, the first trailer for Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch has arrived

Screenshot : YouTube

How lucky are we to be blessed with a new Wes Anderson film so soon after Isle Of Dogs? Humanity has clearly done something right, because Anderson’s latest effort—The French Dispatch—is hitting theaters this July, a little over two years after the release of his animated love letter to pups. Today, Searchlight debuted the first trailer for the summer anthology, which features a killer ensemble swimming with Anderson regulars—Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand—and newbies—Elisabeth Moss, Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright—alike.



Set in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé, the film’s various segments are dramatizations of different stories published by the film’s namesake magazine—inspired, per The New Yorker, by The New Yorker—and Murray leads the cast as its editor, Arthur Howitzer Jr. Wilson plays a writer modeled after The New Yorker’s late Joseph Mitchell, while Wright’s Roebuck Wright was inspired by the writers James Baldwin and A.J. Liebling. Elsewhere, Timothée Chalamet and Lyna Khoudri play a pair of budding revolutionaries.



Watch the trailer below, in which you’ll meet see some of “the best expatriate journalists” delivering wry declarations whilst ensconced in spare, colorful, and no doubt fussed-over frames. It’s all very Andersonian.



The French Dispatch hits theaters on July 24 .