Mom's current season will be its last

Photo : Robert Voets/ 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Having already lost fully half its Moms in a tragic de-Faris-ing incident at the end of its 7th season, CBS sitcom mainstay Mom will now be ending its run at the end of its upcoming 8th. Variety reports the news, quoting creator Chuck Lorre, who praised star Al lison Janney, and everyone else involved in the show’s production.

Mom gained early critical attention for its modern spin on the old tradition of the socially conscious blue-collar sitcom, taking hard looks at the struggles of a mother-daughter pairing (Janney and Anna Faris) attempting to reconcile while both recovering from years of alcohol and drug addiction. Although often comedic, the show didn’t shy away from harrowing truths about poverty, addiction, relapse, and more, and both Janney and Faris (whose absence in this year’s season was explained as her character getting a scholarship to study law at Georgetown) have been praised for their portrayals of Bonnie and Christy Plunkett, respectively, with Janney having won two Emmys for her role.

Mom is currently in the midst of airings its 8th season. The season (and now series) finale is slated to air on May 6.