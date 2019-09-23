No one would’ve thought Green Day’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” would be a great match for an old video of Soviet soldiers cutting a rug—no one, that is, but your next favorite Twitter account: @communistbops. In a pairing that couldn’t be more mellifluous, the account sets infectious modern pop against vintage videos of Soviet soldiers getting their groove on.
The pairings keep coming, too: Look no further than Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady” underscoring a man who’s truly got all of the moves. Seriously, though, this dancer can stretch and twist like no one else.
And here’s the aforementioned delightful clip featuring Green Day’s music.
@communistbop’s entire timeline is filled with such gems, but here’s a handful of our other favorites. Go crazy, reader, starting with the song of the summer.
