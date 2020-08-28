Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Missy's going through changeees: Ayo Edebiri joins the cast of Big Mouth

Shannon Miller
Ayo Edebiri replaces Jenny Slate as Missy in Big Mouth (Netflix)
Big Mouth has found its new Missy. Quickly ascending comedian and writer Ayo Edebiri will step in to play the role of precocious Missy Foreman-Greenwald after Jenny Slate vacated the role in June. Fans of the popular comedy will hear Edebiri’s voice in the penultimate episode of season 4 and in subsequent seasons. In addition to the new voice gig, Edebiri also joined Big Mouth’s writers room for the upcoming season, which will premiere sometime in the fall. Edibiri took a moment to commemorate the big news on Twitter with a solid meme, as one should.

When it comes to streaming platforms, the writer-comedian is pulling double duty: Aside from Big Mouth and Netflix’s new animated comedies Mulligan and We Lost Our Human (opposite Ben Schwartz), Edebiri will also appear in the second season of Apple TV+’s Dickinson, where she is also a writer.

As Hollywood began to reckon with its history of exclusion and systemic racism, Slate exited Big Mouth after nearly four seasons, citing the need for Black actors to have the opportunities to voice Black roles. Apple’s animated musical comedy Central Park followed suit, calling on The Umbrella Academy’s Emmy Raver-Lampman to take over the role of Molly Tillerman from original cast member Kristen Bell. 

