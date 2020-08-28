Ayo Edebiri replaces Jenny Slate as Missy in Big Mouth (Netflix) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Big Mouth has found its new Missy. Quickly ascending comedian and writer Ayo E debiri will step in to play the role of precocious Missy Foreman-Greenwald after Jenny Slate vacated the role in June. Fans of the popular comedy will hear E debiri’s voice in the penultimate episode of season 4 and in subsequent seasons . In addition to the new voice gig , E debiri also joined Big Mouth’s writers room for the upcoming season, which will premiere sometime in the fall. Edibiri took a moment to commemorate the big news on Twitter with a solid meme, as one should .

When it comes to streaming platforms, the writer-comedian is pulling double duty: Aside from Big Mouth and Netflix’s new animated comedies Mulligan and We Lost Our Human (opposite Ben Schwartz), E debiri will also appear in the second season of Apple TV+ ’s Dickinson, where she is also a writer.

As Hollywood began to reckon with its history of exclusion and systemic racism, Slate exited Big Mouth after nearly four seasons , citing the need for Black actors to have the opportunities to voice Black roles . Apple’s animated musical comedy Central Park followed suit, calling on The Umbrella Academy’s Emmy Raver-Lampman to take over the role of Molly Tillerman from original cast member Kristen Bell.

