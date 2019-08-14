When he’s not obsessively interviewing serial killers on David Fincher’s Mindhunter, Jonathan Groff is leaving voicemails for children—okay, that definitely doesn’t sound any less dark than the other thing. Let’s clarify: Groff, who has a background in musical theater (ask your former Drama Club friend all about it), also voices Kristoff in Disney’s Frozen, as well as the upcoming Frozen 2. As he explains to Jimmy Fallon on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Groff has a hard time convincing kids that he’s Kristoff, since “They’re like, ‘You’re not blond, you’re not a cartoon, I don’t know what you’re talking about.’” Tough, but fair. So Groff has a little thing he likes to do for all those mini Frozen-heads: He records personalized voice memos in character as Kristoff and his reindeer pal, Sven. You might want to gird your loins before watching the video above because it is charming as fuck.

To demonstrate, Groff records a special voice memo just for Fallon’s two daughters, Winnie and Franny, in which he sings “Reindeers Are Better Than People” and wishes the two kiddos goodnight. For all you grown-up Groff fans who don’t give a crap about Frozen, the second season of Mindhunter is coming to a Netflix near you this Friday, August 16. Depending on your personal interests, you may wanna gird your loins for that one, as well.