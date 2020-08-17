Millie Bobby Brown is Sherlock's sleuthing younger sister in Netflix's Enola Holmes teaser

Photo : Netflix

Netflix darlings Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) lead the cast for Netflix’s Enola Holmes, an adaptation of Nancy Springer’s book series that centers on the sharp and precocious younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. Today, Netflix dropped its first look at the upcoming film.

Un interested in the polite lifestyle her older brother wants for her, Brown’s Enola sidesteps the many adults in her life to chase cases of her own. Her first? Tracking down her mother (Helena Bonham Carter), who’s gone missing on Enola’s 16th birthday. The below teaser offers a look at Carter—always at home in Victorian-era London—as well as a supporting cast that includes Sam Claflin, Fiona Shaw, and Susan Wokoma, who recently starred in IFC’s wonderful Year Of The Rabbit.

Check it out below.

Here’s a synopsis:

England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history. Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot.

Harry Bradbeer, a veteran of Fleabag and Killing Eve, directs the film, which arrives on Netflix in September.