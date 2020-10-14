Milla Jovovich in Monster Hunter Screenshot : Sony

If only every relationship bore as much fruit as the one between Paul W.S. Anderson, Milla Jovovich, and Capcom. First, the former pair spun a successful six-film franchise out of the latter’s Resident Evil game series, and now they’re hoping to do the same with Monster Hunter, the gaming company’s second most successful franchise.

Advertisement

As with their Resident Evil films, Anderson and Jovovich’s Monster Hunter take is only loosely based on the role-playing games, but rest assured: There are many monsters that must be hunted. This is evident in Sony’s first look at the action-packed adventure flick, which finds an elite military force led by Jovovich’s Lt. Artemis sucked through a portal into a world overrun by scaly, dinosaur-like beasts. There, they encounter a Hunter (Tony Jaa), who teaches them that their puny machine guns don’t stand a chance against the creatures; f laming magic swords fare better, apparently.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer, which consists of much hunting and many monsters, below.

Here’s a synopsis:

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis and her unit to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

Advertisement

Ron Perlman, TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Bonet a, and a guy who looks like Chris Pratt round out the cast of the film, which will play “only in theaters” this December. As such is the case, we politely remind you that movie theaters are not all that safe during a global pandemic.