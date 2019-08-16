Photo: Michael Tullberg (Getty Images)

There’s a certain novelty that surrounds Mike Tyson today. After the heavyweight boxer retired in 2005, he publicly spoke about how much of a shitbag he’d been in the past, admitting to USA Today: “My whole life has been a waste—I’ve been a failure.” Back then, he tended to around 350 pigeons in Phoenix, Arizona, finding solace in bird handling. Later, he’d go on to publicly state that he was addicted to drugs and suffering from alcoholism. His public image never really fully recuperated, but somehow a cameo in The Hangover, a Scooby-Doo-styled Adult Swim show, and a role in Ip Man 3 helped pop culture embrace him as a weird caricature of the fighter he was once known to be. He also dissed Soulja Boy.

Today, the ex-boxer’s escapades are smokeable, because he now owns a 420-acre weed farm called Tyson Ranch and hosts a podcast called Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, in which he interviews celebrities in a room full of weed smoke and blunt passing. Monday’s episode featured Dipset rapper Jim Jones, who, weirdly enough, was the first guest to ever ask Tyson how much weed he smokes. “What do we smoke a month?” Tyson asks his co-host Eben Britton. “Is it $40,000 a month?”

“We smoke 10 tons of weed at the ranch a month,” Britton said, as Jim Jones’ already glossed eyes lit up in disbelief, and the rapper began spewing the longest “psssshhhhhhh” ever heard (3:30). “Is that crazy?” asks Tyson.

Fuck yes it is. It also explains why Tyson is such a terrible interviewer.

According to BET, Tyson Ranch rakes in around $500,000 a month, so the weed jar going dry doesn’t seem like much of an issue for Tyson. Tyson Ranch is apparently working on becoming a luxury weed resort, where the self-proclaimed Baddest Man On the Planet plans to add stores, an amphitheater, and a hotel to his weed land. Hopefully while studying up on the planned expansion, Tyson becomes a better interviewer, because this episode literally has him asking Jones, “Whats up Jim, you still doing rap?” and Jones blankly replying, “Yeah, I just dropped an album.”