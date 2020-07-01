Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

Once upon a time, Beavis And Butt-Head convinced our nation’s pearl-clutching boomers that the next generation was lost, beholden as it was to the vacant chuckles and inane observations of “Buffcoat and Beaver.” Now, those corrupted youths having come of age in a broken country, MTV’s iconic duo will return to laugh at the wreckage that is America in 2020. That’s right: Beavis And Butt-Head has been picked up by Comedy Central for two new seasons with original creator Mike Judge at the helm.

Judge will write, produce, and lend his voice to the “reimagined” Beavis And Butt-Head, which, per a press release, will encompass “meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans—Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.” Comedy Central has committed to two seasons of the show, as well as “additional spin-offs and specials” that we’re hoping finds some way to fold Daria into the mix.

This mark s the show’s second revival following an eighth season that aired on MTV in 2011. In it, the duo dunked on reality TV, reviewed movies, and, as always, commented on music videos (I still chuckle remembering Butt-Head calling Joanna Newsom a “lousy mom” in that MGMT video). It’s only natural, we imagine, that Beavis and Butt-Head will take on social media, influencer culture, and life under Trump (Mr. Anderson’s definitely MAGA) in the new seasons, hopefully while still counting GWAR as society’s truest prophets.

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” said Judge in a press release.

Coming from the guy behind Idiocracy, that’s saying something.