Have you ever been close to tragedy, or know someone who has? Have you ever felt the pain so powerful, so heavy you collapse? No? Well, this video is most certainly not for you, then. Please see yourself out. But if you answered yes to any or all of the queries above, then please enjoy Ska Tune Network’s profound exploration of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones’ “The Impression That I Get” in various music genres. It will surely help you recover from the aforementioned tragedy, as well as any powerful and/or heavy pain you may be experiencing. As it turns out, “The Impression That I Get” is just as delightful when performed in the style (or impression, if you will) of literally any other music genre. Doo-wop? Charming as hell! Bossa nova? This is not your mama’s Casio keyboard.

After easing viewers in with a cover in the dramatic style of “movie score,” Ska Tune Network begins fiddling with other music genres—mostly very specific music genres, like “Lo-fi hip-hop radio: Beats to relax/study to,” chiptune, and Studio Ghibli film. Though some covers are broad—like R&B or skate punk—they are no less wonderful. But after watching this video no less than three (3) times, I have to say that midwest emo is easily the best (followed closely by powerviolence and bedroom indie pop). The YouTube commenters agree, which might be the very first time in the history of the internet that they were neither incorrect nor entirely horrible.