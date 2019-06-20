Screenshot: Midsommar (A24)

As buzz for Ari Aster’s Midsommar percolates, A24 has dropped another teaser for the Hereditary director’s sun-soaked nightmare. The story of a Americans who find themselves swept up in the strange rituals of a flower-strewn Swedish village, the film looks to couch its daytime horrors in an ecstatic sense of freewheeling joy.

That’s certainly the vibe of the below clip, which juxtaposes the drinking, Bingo, and bears of the festival against quick glimpses of levitation, free, funeral pyres, and a game worryingly called “skin the fool.”

Midsommar’s fireworks start popping on July 3. Jordan Peele highly recommends you see it.