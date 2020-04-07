Photo : Netflix

When was the last time you enjoyed (or endured, or silently screamed during) a college improv show? If it’s been a while, Netflix has a new three-part special that could potentially trigger that feeling of fervent anticipation for the next nugget of unscripted genius, or it could cement your very valid anxieties regarding audience participation. Hey, a t least this time around you get to watch Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch play instead of that needlessly intense guy from your Intro To Stage Choreography class.

Advertisement

Today Netflix released the trailer for Middleditch & Schwartz, the long-form improv special starring the Silicon Valley and Parks And Recreation alumni. The special event, which was taped at the NYU Skirball Center F or T he Performing Arts, will air in three episodes, “Dream Job,” “Law School Magic,” and “Parking Lot Wedding.” As Schwartz stresses in the clip, everything that occurs on stage will be entirely made up: no script or preconceived plot points, just pure, unadulterated improvisation. “We. Don’t. Know. What. Will. Happen,” Middleditch further emphasizes for those who still may find the concept wholly unbelie vable. To their credit, the comedians appear to be having just as much fun entertaining each other as they do the audience. It’s also a different offering from Netflix’s comedy sector, which has more than enough everyday stand-up specials already . See for yourself in the clip below.



Netflix will begin streaming all three episodes April 21.

