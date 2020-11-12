Xbox Series X Photo : Microsoft

Whoops, here’s something we forgot to address in our review of the Xbox Series X: It looks cool as hell when you blow vape smoke into its giant fan, and you can use it to freak people out on social media by making them think the console is prone to overheating and catching on fire. That’s what happened earlier this week when a photo went viral that appeared to show the Xbox dumping out more smoke than a coal-rolling asshole in a pickup truck, with everyone apparently getting too caught up in the fun of saying “see, this is why you don’t buy new consoles on day one” to actually look into what was going on.

As it turns out, it’s just people blowing vape smoke into the bottom of the Xbox and then watching it all blow out the top. Unlike most traditional game consoles, the Series X is just a big column with holes in the top and bottom to allow air to pass through, which makes it easy to create an effect like this.

Really, if you don’t mind wasting hundreds of dollars and wrecking the device in the process, it would probably make a pretty good smoke machine. But we should stress that Microsoft does not seem to think this is very cool, tweeting out a statement yesterday with the tone of a parent who just watched their kid try to take their new bike off of a homemade ramp:

Now, if someone wants to blow vape smoke into a PlayStation 5 for the sake of getting a comprehensive account of what happens to these new consoles when you do something stupid like that, we… have to stress that it seems like a terrible idea. It might make for a funny video that the internet would love to see, but we certainly can’t support that.

[via Uproxx]